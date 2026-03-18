Anne Arundel County man charged in connection with 3 Prince George's County roadway shootings

An Anne Arundel County man is facing charges in connection with three separate roadway shootings, according to Maryland State Police.

Kendrick Lamont Savoy, 44, of Lothian, was charged with attempted murder, assault, use of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm after three highway shootings occurred late Tuesday, March 17, police said.

Two handguns were recovered from Savoy's vehicle at the time of his arrest, according to police.

Highway shootings

Police began searching for the driver of a Dodge Challenger or Charger early Wednesday morning after the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. on MD Route 5 at Allentown Road, officials said. A driver called police to report that their vehicle had been hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

The second shooting was reported around 10:50 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Route 5 to outer loop 495/95, police said. A driver was traveling on the ramp when a man appeared on the right shoulder.

The suspect was standing outside, on the driver's side of a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder. He fired multiple gunshots at the victim's vehicle as it passed. No injuries were reported, police said.

The third shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on southbound 495/95 at Ardwick Ardmore Road, according to police. During this incident, a driver reported that he was shot through his vehicle. The victim drove himself to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Shooting suspect arrested

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shootings were connected to the same suspect, later identified as Savoy.

On Tuesday, around 2 p.m., Prince George's County Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle.

The traffic stop took place in Temple Hills, in the 2300 block of Oxon Run Drive, police said.

Savoy was arrested without further incident and was taken to the Prince George's County Detention Center.