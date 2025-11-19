Several people injured after vehicle crashes into Anne Arundel County medical office

Several people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a medical office on Wednesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department.

Police said an elderly driver and an elderly passenger were taken to Shock Trauma following the crash at the Maryland Primary Care Physicians' office building off of Quarterfield Road in Glen Burnie.

Additionally, a person inside the building was pinned against the wall, and another was trapped under the car, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

