Election watchdog groups raise additional concerns about ballot mix-up as early voting ends

Early voting in Maryland's 2026 primary election ended Thursday, as hundreds of thousands of ballots have already been cast across Maryland.

Despite a ballot mix-up by the State's vendor, the State Board of Elections (SBE) has maintained that all ballots and voting is safe.

The vendor sent nearly 500,000 incorrect ballots to voters. Republicans received Democrat ballots and Democrats received Republican ballots. The SBE said new, correct ballots were issued and made it very clear there was an error.

Additional concerns

Watchdog election groups, Secure The Vote and Maryland Freedom Caucus, said they still have concerns as early voting closed and announced a list of demands, outside of the Victor Villa Community Center Early Voting site in Middle River. They hope to see it enacted before the general election in November.

"Upon certification date, we want a full accounting of the canvass results," said Kate Sullivan, Director of Secure The Vote. "Within 10 days of primary election certification, every voter must know if their ballot was rejected; that's the most important."

The group also said they want all records concerning data that may have led to an error, made public and a court-ordered independent evaluation of Maryland's overall election.

Maryland Gov. Moore responds

However, Governor Wes Moore, who made his own appearance at a voting site in Randallstown, said voting is safe, and ballots are secure.

"In Maryland, we make sure that elections are protected," said Moore. "We have an independent commission to make sure everyone's vote is going to be heard and your voice is going to be heard in the future."

Moore pushed voters to head to election sites for Tuesday's Primary and urged everyone to make their voices heard.

"Your vote is to push forward. Your vote is to push for candidates who actually understand what is necessary in this moment to not only protect our future but to also make sure we're all seen in that future, so I'm hoping people go out there and make their voices heard."