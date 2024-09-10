Maryland preservation organization is "sounding the alarm" on electrical upgrade project

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project continues to face backlash from residents in Carroll, Frederick and Baltimore counties over 70 miles of transmission power lines that would run through Maryland to Virginia to offset system overloads.

Preservation Maryland is the latest organization to join the push against the project, which is still in its initial stages. The organization is critical of the route proposal and says the plan will not only impact environmental landmarks, such as Gunpowder Falls State Park and Prettyboy Reservoir, but also historic farms and Civil War battlefields.

"We're sounding the alarm and letting people know that this is a concern," said Nicholas Redding, President and CEO of Preservation Maryland. "As currently stands, it could potentially impact places like the Union Mills Historic District, outside of Westminster, that many people have probably been to an event at in recent years, [as well as] numerous agritourism businesses throughout Carroll and Frederick counties. It skirts just south of the Monocacy Battlefield."

Why new powerlines?

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is the company behind the proposal, which it calls an environmentally focused upgrade to Maryland's electrical grid. It will require more than 70 miles of overhead powerlines to connect an existing BGE transmission line in northern Baltimore County, passing through Carroll County and into southern Frederick County.

The proposed project is supposed to help alleviate the growing strain on the region's power grid.

Where will the new powerlines go?

Maps show the new lines will pass through farmland and areas like Gunpowder Falls State Park and Prettyboy Reservoir.

"I'm an organic farmer, it would take out several of my fields, and with the powerlines, they spray so that would eliminate my ability for my farm to be an organic farm," said farmer Charlotte Hetterick.

Residents say they want the lines to piggyback off existing power lines, saying the environmental impact goes beyond the grid.

"The only way we're going to beat this thing is community and we need to fight it," Maryland resident Leigh Finney said.

Growing complaints

At several town hall meetings this summer, residents voiced their frustrations and said they don't want this in their backyards.

"This isn't going to benefit ratepayers or farmers in Maryland," Redding said. "We're just concerned about the value trade on that, when it comes to the historic resources of the state."

WJZ reached out to PSEG, which is based in New Jersey, but did not hear back.

According to its website, PSEG plans to submit its application to the state later this year to complete the project by 2027.

Additional comments, questions or concerns can be submitted via email or by calling 833-451-MPRP (6777).