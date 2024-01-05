Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland pre-treating highways ahead of weekend winter storm

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland pre-treating highways ahead of weekend winter storm
Maryland pre-treating highways ahead of weekend winter storm 02:15

BALTIMORE --  The first winter storm of the season in Maryland is expected to impact travel Saturday morning through Sunday, so the State Highway Administration said it has started pre-treating state-maintained highways. 

Salt brine treatment prevents the initial bonding of snow and ice from forming on the pavement. The agency said it's the first step crews take when a significant storm is forecast for the region.

Related: 

"The State Highway Administration is prepared for the projected winter weather this weekend and we ask motorists to delay unnecessary travel during and immediately after any snowfall to allow our crews to clear the roads," State Highway Administrator William Pines said in a statement. "Crews are most efficient at treating the roads when not encumbered by traffic. For those who must travel and for your safety, please stay behind snowplows when you see the roads being treated."

Precipitation is expected to begin late Saturday morning or midday as a rain and snow mix.  

Light rain and snow may linger into Sunday morning, but most accumulation will occur Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. 

The following warnings and watches are in effect: 

*WINTER STORM WARNING* in effect for Carroll, Frederick, Washington, Allegany & Garrett counties and Northern Baltimore County from Saturday morning to Saturday evening.

*WINTER STORM WATCH* in effect for Carrol County and Northern Baltimore County. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 12:05 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.