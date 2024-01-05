Maryland pre-treating highways ahead of weekend winter storm

BALTIMORE -- The first winter storm of the season in Maryland is expected to impact travel Saturday morning through Sunday, so the State Highway Administration said it has started pre-treating state-maintained highways.

Salt brine treatment prevents the initial bonding of snow and ice from forming on the pavement. The agency said it's the first step crews take when a significant storm is forecast for the region.

"The State Highway Administration is prepared for the projected winter weather this weekend and we ask motorists to delay unnecessary travel during and immediately after any snowfall to allow our crews to clear the roads," State Highway Administrator William Pines said in a statement. "Crews are most efficient at treating the roads when not encumbered by traffic. For those who must travel and for your safety, please stay behind snowplows when you see the roads being treated."

Precipitation is expected to begin late Saturday morning or midday as a rain and snow mix.

Light rain and snow may linger into Sunday morning, but most accumulation will occur Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

The following warnings and watches are in effect:

*WINTER STORM WARNING* in effect for Carroll, Frederick, Washington, Allegany & Garrett counties and Northern Baltimore County from Saturday morning to Saturday evening.

*WINTER STORM WATCH* in effect for Carrol County and Northern Baltimore County.