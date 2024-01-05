Maryland Weather: Alert Day Saturday for wintry weather

BALTIMORE -- Dry, chilly and sunny Purple Friday. This will be the transition day. The day will start with sunshine but some high clouds will approach toward sunset. The clouds will thicken overnight Friday but it will remain dry. Temps will reach the low 40s for highs and back into the 20s and 30s overnight.

*WINTER STORM WATCH* in effect for Carroll, Frederick, Washington, Allegany & Garrett counties and Northern Baltimore County from Saturday morning to Saturday evening.

SATURDAY & SATURDAY NIGHT: A storm system to our west will track toward the area by early Saturday morning. Rain and snow will overspread the region by mid to late morning from the south. Expect mainly rain east of I-95. Along I-95 it will start as snow or a rain/snow mix then change to all rain. It appears that the changeover will occur a bit faster for areas near I-95. Areas closer to the PA border and getting into Western Maryland will stay all snow for a longer period into Saturday evening, leading to the potential for better snow accumulations.

Winter storm watch expanded East into Northern Baltimore County on Friday. Carroll County continues to be in Winter Storm Watch for Saturday into Saturday evening. Significant snow & ice amounts with up to 5" of snow and 2/10" of ice are expected in northern Baltimore County and all of Carroll County.

Storms like this one are complicated and often bring last-minute changes to forecast based on the latest track and speed of the storm.

Baltimore City still looks like snow to mix to rain. Around an inch of snow can be expected for Baltimore City.

Rain may be heavy at times leading to minor flooding issues in some areas. Snow will continue the longest from northern Carroll into Frederick Co. and through western Maryland where significant snow accumulations may occur, especially near I-81.

SUNDAY: Rain and snow will come to an end by early morning. Expect highs in the 40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry, but rain chances return Tuesday with another stronger storm system. This storm may bring another round of wintry weather to Western Maryland and a soaking, potentially flooding rain with strong winds elsewhere across the state. This storm looks much more powerful than this weekend's storm and will need to be watched carefully.

Expect temps in the 40s and 50s for highs most of next week.