Neo-Nazi leader on trial in Maryland for alleged terrorist plot to destroy Baltimore-area power grid

ANNAPOLIS -- A Florida man is heading to trial in Maryland on Monday for an alleged terrorist plot to destroy the power grid in the Baltimore region.

The trial is expected to begin with jury selection.

According to court documents, Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando, Florida, planned to carry out attacks against electrical substations between 2022 and 2023 in furtherance of his neo-Nazi beliefs.

The conspiracy

Russell encouraged using Mylar or foil balloons to short out a power transformer. Court documents show that on Oct. 25, 2022, he encouraged an attack to be carried out "when there is greatest strain on the grid," like "when everyone is using electricity to either heat or cool their homes."

He used encrypted applications to post links to maps of infrastructure that included the locations of electrical substations, according to court records. During his conversations on those apps, Russell described how a small number of attacks on substations could cause a "cascading failure," and discussed increasing the impact by hitting multiple stations at once.

According to prosecutors, the attack would have caused power outages across much of Maryland and resulted in $75 million in damages.

Russell faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to court officials.

Neo-Nazi Leader

According to prosecutors, Russell is the co-founder of the neo-Nazi organization Atomwaffen.

In January 2018, He was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of explosives, according to the Department of Justice.

He was arrested in 2017 after Tampa Police responded to a double homicide at an apartment where Russell had been living with the alleged suspect and two of the victims. Court documents show the four roommates were active members of Atomwaffen.

The alleged homicide suspect told police he saw Russell participate in online neo-Nazi chatrooms where he threatened to kill people and blow up infrastructure. He also told police Russell had explosive materials in the apartment.

A search of Russell's room revealed neo-Nazi and white supremacist propaganda. Various books, military gear and flags often associated with white supremacist extremist organizations were also found around the apartment, court documents show.

Co-conspirator in the power grid plot

Russell allegedly collaborated with Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, Maryland in the terrorist plot.

According to court documents, the two met in 2018 and they both believed in "accelerationism," a white supremacist belief that the current government needs to be violently overthrown to create societal and government collapse.

Clendaniel was arrested in February 2023 and a search of her home revealed various firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to court documents. At the time, she was prohibited from owning a firearm as a convicted felon.

In May 2024, Clendaniel accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to trying to destroy the power grid. In September 2024, she was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Evidence used during Clendaniel's trial included recorded phone conversations between her and an informant that revealed she wanted to get a high-powered rifle to shoot at substations in Reisterstown, Perry Hall, White Marsh and more.

During her sentencing hearing, a judge said the charges could have elevated the sentence as it promoted domestic terrorism. The judge further called the plot "dangerous," "terrifying," and "audacious."

According to prosecutors, Clendaniel stayed in communication with Russell through alleged transnational terrorist group leader Dallas Humber, who was accused of soliciting hate crimes and the murder of federal officials.

Clendaniel, Humber and Russell remained in contact until July 2024, which, according to prosecutors, showed that Clendaniel was still conspiring while incarcerated.

During her sentencing hearing, Clendaniel told the courtroom that she was more likely to hurt herself than others and that she retained her national socialist beliefs but would not act on them.

The judge said he was not convinced that Clendaniel would not act on her beliefs in the future.

She was ordered to serve her prison term at a federal women's prison in Danbury, Conn.

Clendaniel's Mother speaks out

Lanette Clendaniel, Sarah's mother spoke to WJZ after her daughter's sentencing hearing.

Lanette said she was not surprised by the sentence and had little confidence that treatment programs would help Sarah.

"I mean that's what they [prosecutors] were wanting was 18 years and life probation," Lanette Clendaniel told WJZ. "I support her 100% – not in her beliefs – she's under the influence of other spirits. When God pours his spirit out on her, those spirits will flee."

In 2023, Lanette told the Associated Press that her daughter's neo-Nazi beliefs came amid mental health issues and a drug addiction.

According to Lanette, Sarah struggled with trauma after losing her father in a car crash in 1999 and spent years in psychiatric institutions and alternative schools.