Woman sentenced to 18 years in Neo-Nazi plot to destroy Maryland's power grid

BALTIMORE --  Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who pleaded guilty to trying to attack and destroy the Baltimore reigon's power grid was sentenced to 18-years in prison, with lifetime supervision post release.

Prosecutors said Clendaniel, who is from Catonsville, planned to blow up power stations around Baltimore in order to destabilize the government in a white supremacist plot. 

Evidence used in the trial included transcripts of recorded phone conversations between Clendaniel and a confidential informant, revealing that she wanted to obtain a high-powered rifle to shoot through substations in Reisterstown, Perry Hall, White Marsh, and more locations.

