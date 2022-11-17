Maryland PIRG Foundation finds recalled and counterfeit toys major threat to children

BALTIMORE – An investigation by the Maryland Public Interest Research Group Foundation found dangerous, recalled toys are easy to buy.

In its 37th annual "Trouble in Toyland" report, the group focused on the role caregivers have in keeping children safe, the availability of recalled toys and dangerous counterfeit toys.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 200,000 children visit the emergency room each year due to toy-related injuries or illnesses.

Maryland PIRG Director Emily Scarr told WJZ choking is one of the most common reasons children are hospitalized for toy-related injuries.

"If something can fit in a choking tube, it is a choking hazard, particularly for children under the age of three," Scarr said.

University of Maryland Children's Hospital Director Steven Czinn said being attentive is the way to keep your children safe.

"The key is to keep an eye on your children," Czinn said. "When you give them the toys, make sure that you look at them, make sure they are age appropriate."

Learn more about the Trouble in Toyland 2022 report here.