Group of minors charged in Maryland crime ring after stolen car chase in Pennsylvania

A group of minors is facing charges in connection with an organized crime ring in Maryland after a stolen car chase in Pennsylvania, Bel Air Police said.

Six juveniles were arrested after burglarizing a store in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and leading police on a chase. Three of them were charged with burglaries and vehicle thefts in Maryland, officers said.

3 minors charged for crime ring

On July 11, police in Maryland were alerted to a burglary at Offline Footwear & Vintage on Main Street in Bel Air.

Surveillance video revealed that four people smashed through the front door of the business and stole multiple vintage items before fleeing.

On July 16, Susquehanna Township police in Pennsylvania were involved in a stolen vehicle chase after a group stole from a store in Pennsylvania. Six minors were arrested after the pursuit, officers said.

After sharing information about the Maryland burglary with surrounding law enforcement agencies, Bel Air police discovered that the minors arrested in Pennsylvania were involved in an organized crime ring that burglarized stores, stole vehicles and committed other crimes in the Baltimore area.

As a result, three of the arrested minors were charged in connection with the Bel Air burglary, and police said more charges are pending.

Multi-state law enforcement collaboration

In March, Bel Air police collaborated with agencies in five states, including Pennsylvania, leading to an arrest in a similar multi-state burglary scheme.

Two Washington, D.C. residents – Dominique Jeffery Johnson and Myah Michelle Portia Parker – were arrested after a series of copper wire thefts in Maryland led to the discovery of 20 other crimes in Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, police said.

Bel Air police worked with 17 other police departments to make the arrests.