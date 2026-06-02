Baltimore DOT worker's death following parking dispute in 2025 ruled a homicide

The death of a Baltimore Department of Transportation (DOT) worker who was attacked during a parking dispute in 2025 has been ruled a homicide.

Kiannah Bonaparte, 49, denied a plea deal on Tuesday. State prosecutors said she will now face more serious charges.

The charges come after 71-year-old Gregory Turnipseed, a transportation investigator with the Baltimore DOT, was beaten in October 2025 while on the job, according to investigators. He died from his injuries in November 2025.

Bonaparte and her daughter are accused of punching and kicking Turnipseed after a verbal dispute.

"I just can't believe he's not here. It's just different," the victim's daughter, La'Cheryl Turnipseed-White, said outside of court Tuesday.

DOT worker dies after parking dispute

Court records say Turnipseed was at work when he walked up to an SUV on St. Paul Street. He asked the driver, Bonaparte, to move her vehicle because another car was waiting for the parking space.

Bonaparte's daughter, who was 15 years old at the time, got out of the car and began punching Turnipseed in the face, according to court documents. Later, as Turnipseed tried to restrain the teen, Bonaparte also exited the vehicle and jumped on Turnipseed's back, causing him to fall, according to investigators.

Bonaparte is accused of kicking Turnipseed in the head multiple times while he was on the ground.

Turnipseed was able to give statements to police and even identify his attacker out of a photo lineup. His family reported to investigators that he had memory loss and slurred speech from the altercation. He died the day before Thanksgiving from a brain bleed.

Woman arrested

Bonaparte was arrested and charged with assault before Turnipseed's death. She has been in custody since November 2025.

In court Tuesday, the defense requested that the case be postponed to give their experts more time to review the victim's autopsy and medical records. That request was denied by the judge.

Instead, Bonaparte was given an option to accept a plea deal offered by prosecutors or allow the state's attorney's office to file new charges in the case.

The medical examiner's office finished its review in early May, which was revealed in court. The officer ruled Turnipseed's death a homicide.

The elevated charges, which prosecutors say will be filed on Tuesday, will be in connection with the homicide. Investigators are slated to bring the new charges before a district court commissioner Tuesday afternoon, who will then decide what charge is appropriate.

The public defender representing Bonaparte said an expert has been retained to review the manner and cause of death. A private investigator was also contracted to review the scene and other evidence.

Family reacts to Turnipseed's death

Turnipseed is remembered as a loving father, grandfather and even great-grandfather. His family described the moment they learned their father was allegedly attacked.

"I just thought it wasn't real. I didn't believe it until I actually saw him, so I just couldn't believe that someone would do that to him," Turnipseed-White said.

The family says justice needs to be served in this case.

"It's very emotional seeing Miss Bonaparte today. Justice would mean that she would meet the fate that she should for doing such a horrendous thing," Deborah Carrington, the victim's cousin, told WJZ.

Bonaparte is still being held behind bars. She will be before a judge again once the new charges are filed.

It is unclear if the 15-year-old faced any charges in this case.