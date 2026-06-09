Man charged with shooting Baltimore County Police officer after indecent exposure, armed robbery

A man is facing charges for shooting a Baltimore County Police officer after an indecent exposure call and an armed robbery in Pikesville that ended with a victim being injured.

Shaka Kamara, 38, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault and firearm offenses, including possession of a firearm with felony convictions, according to police. He is being held without bond.

Police called for indecent exposure

On Sunday, June 7, police were called to the 900 block of Milford Mill Road for a reported indecent exposure incident. They arrived to find a witness who said he was riding his bike when a man exposed himself.

Officer P. Catalfamo and two other officers found the suspect, who then ran from the scene.

During the chase, the suspect, identified as Kamara, stopped. As Officer Catalfamo approached, Kamara allegedly turned and shot him.

Kamara then exchanged gunfire with a second officer on the scene, according to police. When he attempted to flee again, Kamara encountered a man and a woman walking along the trail. He robbed the man of a firearm, according to police.

Suspect, armed robbery victim shot

Another officer arrived on the scene and was unaware of the robbery. He approached Kamara and the robbery victim to ask about the injured officer.

Kamara allegedly began shooting at the officer with the stolen firearm, and the officer returned fire, hitting Kamara.

During the incident, the victim of the robbery was also shot.

All three of the injured - Kamara, Officer Catalfamo and the robbery victim - were taken to local hospitals.

On Monday, police said Officer Catalfamo was in critical but stable condition, Kamara was in stable condition and the robbery victim was recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.