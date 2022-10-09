Maryland Office of the Attorney General probing Baltimore Police role in crash that killed teen

Maryland Office of the Attorney General probing Balitmore Police role in crash that killed teen

Maryland Office of the Attorney General probing Balitmore Police role in crash that killed teen

Maryland Office of the Attorney General probing Balitmore Police role in crash that killed teen

BALTIMORE -- The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is looking into a police investigation that preceded a multi-vehicle crash that killed a teenager in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

The fatal crash occurred after an officer driving a marked police cruiser noticed and began "attempting to investigate" a black Honda CR-V driving in the area of Grantley Road and Liberty Heights Avenue, investigators said.

The driver of the car entered the intersection and collided with two other vehicles at 6:23 p.m., police said. Then, one of those vehicles struck a fourth vehicle, according to authorities.

The driver of the Honda CR-V—a 17-year-old boy—was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, investigators said.

Two other people were taken to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries while the occupants of the fourth vehicle declined medical treatment, according to authorities.

The Independent Investigations Division noted in a statement on Sunday that the Baltimore Police cruiser involved in the fatal crash was not equipped with a dashboard.

The officers involved in the incident were wearing body-worn cameras though, investigators said.

The Independent Investigations Division was notified of the crash on Saturday evening, according to IID spokesman Thomas Lester.

"During our investigation we will review the CRASH report, autopsy reports, interview witnesses, review body-worn camera and any other video available to us amongst other things," Lester said. "We will ultimately review the incident in accordance with relevant laws and put together an investigative report to send to the local [State's Attorney's Office]."

This is the second time the Independent Investigations Division has opened an investigation into a fatal crash involving a Baltimore police officer within the past five months, according to the records maintained by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

The Independent Investigations Division typically releases body camera footage within 14 days of the incident that triggered the investigation.

That time frame could be extended if investigators need more time to interview witnesses or if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, according to authorities.

Additionally, that time frame could be extended beyond the 14-day window to accommodate family members who would like to view the video before it is released to the public, investigators said.

The Independent Investigations Division will be conducting its investigation along with the Baltimore Police Department's Special Investigation Response Team, according to a police statement on the collision issued on Sunday morning.