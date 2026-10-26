UMD student could win free tuition by staying through fourth quarter of football game

A University of Maryland student could win free tuition by attending Saturday's football game against Illinois and staying through the fourth quarter.

The university says eligible students must attend the game, scan a QR code displayed on the video board to enter the raffle and remain at the game until the fourth quarter to find out the winner.

A University of Maryland student could win free tuition by attending Saturday's football game against Illinois and staying through the fourth quarter. University of Maryland

The Terps host Illinois at noon on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Maryland is averaging 42,264 fans per home game this season, ranking 15th among the Big Ten's 18 teams, according to D1.ticker's attendance tracking.

The promotion comes as the Terps struggle on the field. Maryland is 2-5 overall and 0-4 in Big Ten play, having lost 12 consecutive conference games dating back to Oct. 4, 2025.

The university fired longtime head coach Mike Locksley last week.