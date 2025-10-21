Eyelash extension technicians have a new licensing option in Maryland

There is a new license option for eyelash extension technicians in the state of Maryland. The Maryland Department of Labor's Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing is introducing a new limited license.

Previously, individuals providing eyelash extension services were required to hold a cosmetologist or esthetician license from the Maryland Board of Cosmetologists.

The new license is intended for individuals who wish to specialize solely in eyelash extensions without obtaining a broader cosmetology or esthetics license.

Technicians who already hold a cosmetologist or esthetician license do not need to apply for the new limited license. They may continue to offer eyelash extension services under their existing credentials.

House Bill 1223 authorized the Maryland Board of Cosmetologists, to establish the limited license.

Requirements for salons

To comply with the new law, eyelash technicians must confirm that the salon where they provide services has an active permit from the Maryland Board of Cosmetologists or apply for a salon permit themselves.

Technicians intending to operate in their own facility may apply for a salon permit at any time. They must also ensure that they provide eyelash extension services only in a salon that meets the Board's standards and follows all health and safety regulations.

Training and licensing timeline

Beginning in early 2026, technicians can apply for and obtain a temporary individual license to work as an eyelash extension technician. Eyelash technicians intending to operate in their own facility may apply for a salon permit at any time on the Maryland Department of Labor website.

To receive a standard license, technicians will be required to complete Board-approved training and pass a state board exam. More details will be announced in 2026, the labor department said.

Technicians who do not obtain a temporary license by Dec. 31, 2026 will need to stop providing eyelash extension services until they meet all requirements for the standard license, including training and examination, according to the announcement.