Maryland task force deems natural psychedelics safe for mental health, chronic pain treatments

A Maryland task force found that it is safe to use natural psychedelics for some medical treatments.

Over the past year, the Maryland Task Force on Responsible Use of Psychedelic Substances has studied the science behind using certain substances.

The 19-member committee released a report in early November, finding that substances like psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, can be useful for mental health and chronic pain treatments.

The task force shared the report with the general assembly, recommending a three-step approach to ensure safe and equitable access to certain psychedelic substances.

According to Task Force Chair Andy Coop, there is a big interest in the use of natural psychedelics in Maryland.

"Analysis revealed that associations with crime and poisonings appear minimal, while public perceptions reflect growing interest alongside common concerns," the report reads.

Task force recommends phased approach

The task force recommended an "ensemble model," which focuses on psilocybin.

The first phase would establish an advisory board, safety protocols, data monitoring, quality control systems and other regulatory infrastructure.

The second phase would be a launch with medical oversight, creating medical screening requirements, supervised adult-use facilities and a regular policy review process.

The third phase would be full operation and expansion, pending demonstrated safe outcomes. This phase would activate commercial sales for individuals with permits and evaluate readiness to expand to additional substances, the report details.

"The ensemble model allows us to serve the diverse needs of Maryland's population while maintaining unified safety standards and accountability," said Chanetha Marable-Lewis, chair of the task force's Regulations and Governance Committee.

While the report focuses on psilocybin, the task force said research found that mescaline and DMT are "generally well-tolerated with favorable safety profiles." However, the report notes that "they can present unique psychological risks for certain populations."

According to Coop, the task force will spend the next year educating the public and elected representatives, and allowing residents to provide feedback.