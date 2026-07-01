Maryland National Guard highlights partnership with Bosnia-Herzegovina ahead of World Cup match

The Maryland National Guard marked Wednesday's U.S. World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina by touting their partnerships.

The Maryland National Guard has partnered with Bosnia and Herzegovina's armed forces for more than 20 years to share expertise and training ideas.

The partnership started in 2003 as a way to help former soviet countries transition to democracies.

In 2013, the men and women of the Maryland National Guard and the Armed Guard of Bosnia came together in a co-deployment for military drills and a friendly soccer game.

Maj. Harrison Bittenbender is making authentic Bosnian food for a watch party at Camp Fretterd in Reisterstown, Maryland.

He explained why the partnership is so important.

"Our friendships are lifelong, and I think everyone who has participated in this exchange would say the same thing," Bittenbender said. "We are always welcome there, and everyone looks forward to going back."

World Cup excitement in the U.S.

The United States played its first knockout round match of the World Cup on Wednesday against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara, California.

The winner advances, while the loser is out of the tournament.

The U.S. soccer matches have brought patriotism and excitement to watch parties across the country, including in Baltimore.

Fans gathered on Wednesday at Pier Six Pavilion along Baltimore's waterfront to watch the soccer match on a giant LED screen, with live music, food and drinks.

The U.S. won its Group Stage by defeating Paraguay and Australia.