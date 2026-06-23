Man gets life plus 38 years for killing man in Baltimore, hiding body in New Jersey

A man was handed a life sentence plus an additional 38 years for killing a man in Baltimore in 2023 and hiding his body in New Jersey, according to the City State's Attorney's Office.

Pablo Agosto Acevedo was found guilty of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the deadly shooting of 38-year-old Pedie Edwards II, according to court records.

Shooting, missing person investigation

On Nov. 2, 2023, Baltimore County police contacted City police about an investigation into a missing person who was believed to be Edwards. Investigators advised Baltimore City police that Edwards might have been killed by Acevedo.

The day before, Edwards' sister said her brother had not come home after last being seen with Acevedo on Nov. 1, 2023, according to court documents.

During the investigation, video footage from the 600 block of N. Decker Avenue showed Edwards driving a car with Acevedo in the front passenger seat. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, Acevedo got out of the car, walked away, and approached again before retrieving an item from the car, court officials said.

Based on his actions, investigators believe Acevedo shot Edwards from the front passenger seat before going to the driver's side door.

In the video, Acevedo is seen moving Edwards' body to the back of the car before getting back in and driving away, court documents said.

Despite a caller reporting gunshots, police did not find evidence at the scene at that time.

Investigators later determined that the car had been stolen. It was found on Nov. 2, 2023, in the 1900 block of Willow Spring Road in Dundalk. The vehicle had been set on fire.

Investigators recovered a credit card that belonged to Edwards and Acevedo's driver's license from the car. Shell casings and swabs of suspected blood were also found, according to court documents.

Body found in New Jersey

On Dec. 9, 2023, a man's body was found in the Hackensack River in Secaucus, New Jersey. The body was later identified as Edwards, and the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.

Three bullets recovered from Edwards' body matched the shell casings recovered from the car earlier in the investigation, according to court documents.

Investigators discovered that Acevedo flew from JFK Airport on Nov. 2 and was found in Puerto Rico.

According to court officials, Acevedo was convicted of kidnapping in May 2015.