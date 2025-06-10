2 sentenced for violent crime spree, murder in Maryland

Two people were sentenced to years in prison for a violent crime spree that started with the murder of a teen and spanned several Maryland counties, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Jordan Moses, 18, of Anne Arundel County, was sentenced to 45 years in prison, and Takala Robinson, 22, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 25 years.

Their charges stemmed from a long-term investigation into a violent criminal organization that operates in Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Worcester counties, along with Washington, D.C., Attorney General Anthony Brown said.

Maryland violent crime spree

Court officials said Moses and Robinson's crime spree began in June 2022 with three shootings in 17 hours.

The group, which allegedly included juveniles, committed murder before traveling to Ocean City, Maryland, where they committed several armed robberies, according to officials.

An investigation found that Moses and Robinson were responsible for the murder of 17-year-old Anthony Johnson, a Glen Burnie student who was killed on June 1, 2022.

A few weeks after the murder, Moses and Robinson traveled to Ocean City, where they committed three armed robberies over several days.

Both Moses and Robsinson were arrested the following day in Baltimore County. A handgun that was recovered from Moses proved to be consistent with the one used in other crimes committed by the organization, court officials said.

Moses was also found to have property that was taken from robbery victims in Ocean City, according to officials.

In December 2024, Robinson pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery.

Moses pleaded guilty in January 2025 to participating in a criminal organization, first-degree murder and armed robbery.

"This shocking and senseless string of serious crimes traumatized victims and claimed a young man's life, sobering reminders of the devastating damage caused by violent criminal organizations armed with illegal guns," AG Brown said.

Crime concerns in Baltimore

While crime rates are down to historic levels in Baltimore, juvenile crime continues to be a concern.

As of June, the city has recorded a 23.6% drop in homicides, reporting 55 cases so far this year compared to 72 for the same time in 2024.

Other crimes, like non-fatal shootings, arson and carjackings are also down compared to 2024.

However, on June 3, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told WJZ that shoplifting cases are up. He said a small number of juveniles are causing the problem.

"We can't continue to put them out there because what's going to happen, we're going to have a tragic event with one of these young people trying to commit a crime and someone who has an open carry permit or whatever it is, they're going to end up getting shot," Worley said.

Amid the dip in crime, city leaders have turned their attention to juveniles as the summer begins.

In April, Mayor Brandon Scott revealed his Summer Youth Engagement Strategy, an effort to reduce juvenile violence by giving young people activities to participate in when school is out.

According to the mayor, the strategy led to a 66% drop in shooting victims and a 31% drop in aggravated assault victims in 2024.

Other leaders, like Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates, plan to tackle the issue of juvenile crime through the justice system.

In May, Bates released a plan to tackle youth violence in the city by focusing on accountability and collaboration with departments.

His plan includes a new prosecution diversion program, which allows individuals facing certain charges to avoid prosecution and instead participate in a supervised program.