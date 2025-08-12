Baltimore's Mount Washington neighborhood sees increase in break-ins

Baltimore Police are bolstering their presence in the Mount Washington neighborhood after several break-ins and attempted break-ins were reported in the past few weeks, according to a city councilman.

Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer took to Facebook Tuesday to raise concerns about the rise in crime and to call on residents to share information that could aid in the investigation.

Mount Washington break-ins

According to Councilman Schleifer, there were five break-ins and several attempts reported in the Mount Washington neighborhood between July 30 and Tuesday, August 12.

Data from the Baltimore Police Department shows that there were seven burglary cases reported in the neighborhood between August 1 and August 7.

On August 1, a burglary was reported in the 2500 block of Whitney Avenue. Two cases were reported in the 5700 block of Pimlico Road on August 1, two burglaries were reported in the 2000 block of Carterdale Road on August 7, and two more were reported in the 6100 block of Eastcliff Drive on August 8.

During July, a total of five burglaries were reported in the Mount Washington neighborhood, according to police data. In June, another five cases were reported.

According to Councilman Schleifer, police obtained photos of a suspect, but they are not able to identify the person using the technology due to facial recognition restrictions in Maryland.

"Investigators are actively pursuing multiple leads and are preparing a Metro Crime Stoppers flyer. Once approved, we will share it widely with the community," Councilman Schleifer said in his post.

For now, Baltimore police will deploy officers to patrol the neighborhood overnight, around the times when the previous break-ins occurred, Schleifer said. Patrol and tactical units have also been directed to increase their presence in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call 911.

Break-ins in Baltimore

In July, Baltimore reported 319 burglaries across the city, only a slight decline from the 323 cases reported in June, data shows.

Between June 1, 2024, and August 31, 2024, the city recorded 409 victims of break-ins and robberies, police data shows.

According to the latest data, break-ins and burglary cases have nearly tripled every year since 2021.