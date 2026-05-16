Mother and son graduate together from UMGC on same day: "A massive accomplishment"

Graduation season is here, and thousands are marking a new chapter around the country, including two Marylanders — a mother and son — who both received their degrees Thursday at the University of Maryland Global Campus.

"To walk the stage with my son, it's just so great," Lissette Garcia told CBS News Baltimore.

"I thought it was a massive relief and a massive accomplishment to finally cross that stage," said her son, Jason Garcia.

The pair have both been pursuing their degree at the same time, and the two crossed the stage together.

"We would talk about our classes because we had different majors," Lissette said.

"Believe it or not we have never shared a class together," Jason said.

Lissette began her UMBC journey in 2018, and Jason started his in 2023.

Through it all, Jason moved forward focusing on academics and his health — his mother by his side through it all while pursuing her own degree.

Lissette received her Bachelor of Science in human resource management and psychology, while Jason earned a Bachelor of Science in political science.

"To quote the Roman philosopher Lucius Ankis Seneca: 'Fire is the forge of gold adversity is that of man,' and I think that would perfectly describe my situation, and why I chose UMGC," Jason said.

As for what's next, the duo plans to make big career moves and take a nice restful vacation.