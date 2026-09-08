Maryland Gov. Moore to attend opening of new Northrop Grumman innovation center

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is set to attend an opening ceremony in Elkton for a new innovation center launched by aerospace company Northrop Grumman.

The ribbon cutting event will be held Tuesday at the 57,000 facility, which Northrop Grumman calls its Propulsion Innovation Center. The center "houses 250 engineers working on advanced propulsion technologies for U.S. and allied defense programs," the company said in a statement.

The company's Elkton campus carries out advanced propulsion manufacturing operations, with a focus on bringing design, development, manufacturing and testing capabilities together in one location. The facility aims to expand on the company's solid rocket motor capacity, "while supporting growing demand for tactical missile and hypersonic propulsion," the statement said.

"The Propulsion Innovation Center represents Northrop Grumman's continued investment in Maryland's workforce and the nation's defense industrial base, creating additional opportunities for highly skilled engineering and advanced manufacturing jobs in the state," the company added.