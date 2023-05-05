Maryland Metro Subway stations close this weekend for communications system upgrade

BALTIMORE — All stations on the Metro SubwayLink system will close temporarily this weekend for a communications system upgrade, the Maryland Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The Baltimore-area stations will close at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, May 8., the agency said.

MTA said the new train communications system will provide riders with an enhanced transit experience by allowing more accurate control of train movement on the Metro Subway system.

Crews will be conducting surveys of the train tunnels, and testing new hardware responsible for controlling train movements in and out of the rail yard.

The work is part of a larger Metro Subway system upgrade that will eventually include new rail cars, the agency said.