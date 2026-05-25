Baltimore area ceremonies honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Several ceremonies in the Baltimore area commemorated Memorial Day and honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The solemn ceremonies served as a reminder to reflect on what this weekend truly means.

Recognizing Memorial Day

Memorial Day, which began as Decoration Day, was honored in the years following the Civil War to honor fallen soldiers by decorating their graves with flowers. In 1968, Congress declared it would be celebrated on the last Monday in May.

This year, several ceremonies across Maryland honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend the country's freedoms. This includes a solemn remembrance at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens and Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.

"That all gave some, but there were some who gave all. There were some who were willing to pay the highest price to be called American," Gov. Wes Moore said.

Many gathered to reflect, remember, and honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country. Ceremonies included moments of silence and tributes commemorating the courage and commitment of service members who defended our democracy. It also recognized the country's 250th anniversary this year and the Marylanders who defended the American experiment.

"Maryland has been the beating heart of that sacrifice," said Brigadier General Craig Hunter, who is the director of the Maryland Joint Staff. "It was the Maryland 400 who held the line at the Battle of Brooklyn. It was Marylanders who stood at Fort McHenry during heavy bombardment to ensure the flag kept flying."

Honoring those who sacrificed for the U.S.

Those honored also included Staff Sgt. Damion Campbell from Baltimore County, whose mother spoke of his love of service.

"Damion wanted to make a career out of the military, but God had other plans for him," said Donna Robinson, SSgt. Campbell's mother. "Damion served five years and three deployments between Iraq and Afghanistan. On August 26, 2005, he and his troop went out on patrol in their Humvee. The Humvee ran over an IED, and he was killed."

The ceremonies reminded everyone to reflect on the sacrifices made for 250 years to protect freedom, liberty and justice for all.

"Let us also act with courage, the courage they displayed, to continue to believe in a democracy, a flag and a united set of states that had the audacity to believe democracy was worth everything and in doing so, so many gave their lives to prove it," Rep. Kweisi Mfume said.

Thirteen Marylanders who have paid the ultimate sacrifice this year in the War with Iran were honored. Another reminder of those lost but never forgotten.