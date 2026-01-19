Marylanders honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of community service

Marylanders joined people across the country in honoring and remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back to their communities on Monday.

"His legacy, his life, his vision gives us a moment to pause," said Meg Kimmel, the President & CEO of The Maryland Food Bank.

Serving Maryland communities

More than 100 volunteers spent the morning packing food to distribute to hungry residents.

"Commemorating his life in this way is the best thing we can do to serve," said volunteer Leslie Hardy, with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which volunteers at the food bank each year. "He was all about bringing mankind together, us working together towards one common goal."

Community members of all ages at the United Way of Central Maryland worked to make gifts for veterans, pack food for families, and put together housing supplies for senior citizens.

"Volunteering is something that anybody can do," said Beth Littrell, with the United Way of Central Maryland. "There are different ways to give. It doesn't always have to be money. You can also give back your time and talent which a lot of people are doing today."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore visited with veterans in need at The Baltimore Station.

The Army veteran told WJZ there is no better way to honor Dr. King than by giving back to those who served for the country.

"Especially to be here on Dr. MLK Jr. Day, because he said everybody can be great because everybody can serve," Moore said. "And you're seeing people who are serving those who served us so well."

If you couldn't volunteer on Monday, it's not too late to serve. You can find links to more opportunities by visiting this website.

BSO to perform with Morgan State's choir

MLK Day celebrations continue on Monday night at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall where the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform with the Morgan State Choir to bring all people together through the power of music.

"The Baltimore Symphony believes that we are a hall for all and a symphony for all," said said Allison Burr-Livingstone, with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. "And there is nothing more powerful than coming together as a point of civic and community celebration to prove that point."

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.