A Maryland man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for driving under the influence and causing a head-on crash that killed a father of five on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Howard County.

Vincent Antwonn Still, 59, of Hanover, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

On Aug. 5, 2023, Still was driving northbound on the BW Parkway near Route 32 when he lost control of his car and struck another vehicle from behind. He then crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing the driver.

Police said Still was driving at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic before the crash.

About an hour after the crash, Still's blood-alcohol level was measured at .259, more than three times Maryland's legal limit of .08.

Investigators said Still was driving 102 mph in a 55-mph zone and did not apply the brakes before the crash.