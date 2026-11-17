A Maryland man pleaded guilty to posting threatening comments about President Donald Trump and other federal officials on social media and was sentenced to three months in prison.

Donald Franklin Swope, 53, of Clear Spring, was charged in September with threatening the president of the United States, making an interstate communication containing a threat to harm, and influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

A judge sentenced Swope to three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. The first three months of his supervised release will be served on home detention. He was sentenced for influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

According to court records, Swope posted a comment on Facebook on July 14 about beheading Trump. He tagged 20 people and organizations in the post, including the accounts of the Department of Homeland Security, Department of War, FBI, Donald J. Trump and President Donald J. Trump.

The FBI was alerted to the posts on July 22 after an employee at a radio station in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, shared a screenshot of a post by a Facebook user identified as Donnie Swope.

Federal law enforcement officials attempted to contact Swope about the post but were only able to speak with his mother in Hagerstown. Hours after agents met with his mother, Swope posted multiple threats against U.S. Secret Service agents on Facebook, referencing their meeting with his mother and their investigation.

Swope continued posting threats against the Secret Service on Facebook from Aug. 5 through Aug. 21, including a post that named one of the agents.