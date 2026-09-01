Maryland man faces federal charges for allegedly threatening Trump on social media

A Maryland man faces federal charges for allegedly threatening President Donald Trump and other federal officials in a series of social media posts.

Donald Franklin Swope, 53, of Clear Spring, Maryland, faces charges of threatening the president of the United States, interstate communication containing a threat to harm, and influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He made his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday.

According to the charging documents, Swope allegedly made numerous Facebook posts threatening to harm Trump.

The FBI was alerted to the posts July 22 after an employee at a radio station in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, shared a screenshot of a post by a Facebook user identified as Donnie Swope.

In the July 14 post, Swope allegedly wrote, "I will behead you Donald J. Trump and no longer will MY people bare your mark!!"

The post tagged more than 20 people and organizations, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Department of War, the FBI and Trump.

On Aug. 5, Swope allegedly made multiple Facebook posts threatening Trump, the U.S. Secret Service, the Central Intelligence Agency and the Department of Justice.

In one post, Swope allegedly threatened to destroy "everyone of you in less than 60 minutes," referring to the Secret Service, CIA, DOJ and others.

According to charging documents, he also wrote, "there is NOTHING in this world the United States Secret Service that you can do to save Donald J. Trump from MY DIVINE WRATH. I will even cause the rocks to fall on his head!"

Swope allegedly continued making threats from Aug. 6 through Aug. 9.

Donald Swope's Facebook post threatening to behead President Donald Trump. U.S. Attorney's Office-District of Maryland

FBI agents located Swope's mother in Hagerstown and interviewed her. She told investigators that Swope was living on a mountain in Clear Spring, but she did not know his exact address.

According to charging documents, Swope's mother told agents that he had "said too much" and "overstepped" in his comments. She said Swope began acting differently 10 to 12 years ago and added that "he probably needs help now."

However, she denied that Swope had a history of violence or posed a threat.

Swope was taken into custody Aug. 25 after law enforcement officials found photos of him that resembled his Maryland driver's license photo and used them to locate his address in Clear Spring.

If convicted, Swope faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for each count of threatening communications and up to 10 years for influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.