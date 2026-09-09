Maryland man sentenced on drug trafficking and drug

A Maryland man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison on charges related to drug trafficking and firearms possession.

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced 30-year-old Alcedo Hodge Jr. to seven years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, said a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.

The sentence was for "possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime." The charges resulted from a multi-state Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) drug investigation.

The sentence was announced by the U.S. Attorney Kelly O. Hayes, along with officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Baltimore County Police, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) and Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Investigators: drug traffic linked to Richmond ring

Court documents show that the DEA began an investigation in 2024 of a drug trafficking ring operating in Richmond, Virginia. Investigators determined that Hodge was one of the operation's main re-supply sources.

In December 2024, law enforcement officers intercepted wiretapped conversations about the drug operation's cocaine re-supply activities in the Baltimore Metropolitan area, the statement said.

Investigators followed Hodge and an associate and reported he had engaged in multiple suspected drug transactions.

During a traffic stop on Hodge in Baltimore County in January 2025, investigators searched the vehicle and recovered three kilograms of cocaine, a fully loaded Glock semi-automatic handgun equipped with a 22-round capacity extended magazine and approximately $78,000 in cash, police said.

After a search of Hodge's Parkville residence, investigators recovered an additional three kilograms of cocaine and another loaded firearm -- which was stolen -- as well as two digital money counters. Investigators said Hodge "acknowledged that he intended to use the recovered firearms and U.S. currency to facilitate his drug offense."