Man guilty of torching Maryland hookah lounge with alcohol-soaked cigars

A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to setting fire to a hookah lounge in Waldorf.

The man, 38-year-old Shawn Justice, entered a guilty plea on Monday to one count of arson in federal court, said a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.

The guilty plea was announced by the U.S. Attorney, Kelly O. Hayes, special agent in charge Charles Doerrer of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Chief Caroll H. Spriggs II, of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The arson incident happened Oct. 29 at Pasha Lounge, a bar and hookah and cigar establishment at 3242 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, the release said.

Justice, of Avenue, Maryland, entered the lounge through the front door and then went to a humidor. Once inside the humidor, he scattered cigars on the ground and then poured liquor over the cigars, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Justice then "lit a paper towel roll on fire, and then tossed the flaming paper-towel roll on the floor littered with alcohol-soaked cigars," the release said.

The burning paper caused the whole humidor to burst into flames, resulting in the establishment incurring more than $80,000 in damage.

Justice faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for arson, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. His sentencing has been set for March 5, 2027.