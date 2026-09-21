Maryland man charged with pointing gun during road rage incident due in court

The man accused of pointing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident is due to make his first court appearance on Monday.

According to charging documents sent to CBS News Baltimore, 26-year-old Adam Kuper allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver Friday morning during the incident, which occurred on northbound I-95 near the mile marker 72 in Baltimore County.

Kuper, who was driving a white Mazda, began tailgating another motorist and driving in an aggressive manner, the documents said. The car Kuper was tailgating moved into another lane in order to let Kuper pass. But instead of passing, the suspect then swerved into the same lane and hit the brakes in order to cause a possible crash or injury to the victim, the charging documents added.

Kuper then allegedly slowed down and drove up alongside the victim's car where he pointed a semi-automatic weapon at the driver, before driving off.

Dash cam video caught the aggressive driving and attempts to cause a collision, but did not catch the incident where the gun was brandished. No injuries were reported.

After running the license plate of the car, it was revealed the vehicle was registered to Kuper. He was arrested at his job at Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) by APG officers and released into the custody of Maryland State Police (MSP). According to charging documents, Kuper admitted to police that he was involved in the road rage incident, but denied having a gun or ever pointing it at anyone.

MSP troopers advised Kuper they would conduct an authorized search of his vehicle and cubicle, where they found a black Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition. Kuper continued to deny that he was in possession of a gun until it was found in a black backpack.

When told that there was a dashcam video that captured the incident, Kuper confessed to producing the firearm.

Police contacted the Maryland Gun Center (MDGC) to get more information on Kuper. It was discovered that Kuper had several firearms registered to him, but he did not have a valid Maryland wear and carry permit, the charging documents showed.

Kuper was put under arrest and transported to the Maryland State Police JFK Highway Barrack for processing. He was charged with first-degree and second-degree assault, firearm in the commission of a felony and other related charges.