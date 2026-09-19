Baltimore man charged after brandishing gun in road rage incident on I-95 in Baltimore County

A Baltimore man has been arrested after brandishing a firearm during an alleged road rage incident on a Baltimore County highway Friday morning.

Maryland State Police (MSP) announced Saturday that 25-year-old Adam Kuper of Baltimore had been identified as the suspect in the incident.

On Friday, troopers from the MSP JFK Barrack were called to check out a reported firearm brandishing during a road rage incident at 9:41 a.m. on northbound I-95 near mile marker 72 in Baltimore County.

A preliminary investigation was conducted, in which police concluded that during a road rage incident, the operator of a white Mazda CX-5, later identified as Kuper, pointed a gun at a victim in another vehicle before fleeing into Harford County.

No injuries were reported during the alleged incident.

With the help of the MSP Highway Gun Crimes Initiative, troopers from the JFK Highway Barrack were able to locate Kuper on Aberdeen Proving Ground property in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found in Adam Kuper's possession following an alleged road rage incident that took place Friday morning on I-695 in Baltimore County. Maryland State Police

Kuper was taken into custody without incident by Aberdeen Proving Ground Police and later released into the custody of MSP.

He has been charged with assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, firearm use in the commission of a felony, and other related charges.

As MSP works to crack down on gun violence incidents that take place on Maryland highways, they urge anyone with information relating to highway gun crimes to contact them at 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.