Maryland man arrested for allegedly stealing dangerous destructive devices from his employer

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man has been arrested for allegedly possessing destructive devices at his home that he had stolen from his employer, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The estranged wife of 48-year-old Stephen Thompson reported to the Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad that she had found suspicious items in the basement of their home, fire officials said.

Bomb technicians responded to the location and learned that Thompson was in possession of blasting caps, according to fire officials.

Blasting caps are used with explosives to initiate controlled detonations. They are used by construction companies, mining companies, and during demolition projects, fire officials said.

They pose an "imminent threat to public safety" when they're in the wrong hands, though, according to fire officials.

If used improperly, they have the ability to create catastrophic damage such as the destruction of property, severe injuries, or they could even kill someone, fire officials said.

Investigators learned that Thompson had stolen them from his employer, Rust-Oleum, which legally uses the blasting caps within its fire suppression system, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Thompson was charged with eight counts of manufacturing and possessing an explosive device, one count of possessing explosives without a license, and theft between $1,500-$25,000, fire officials said.