Maryland man arrested near BWI Airport charged with second kidnapping case

A Maryland man charged with kidnapping a woman near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is facing similar charges in Charles County.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Bryan Neal Gordon, of Silver Spring, arranged to meet a woman in Waldorf, Maryland, on June 28.

Once the woman was in his car, police said Gordon claimed to be an officer, handcuffed her, and later sexually assaulted her. She escaped after several hours and called the police.

The next morning, Gordon was arrested in Anne Arundel County for allegedly kidnapping a woman under similar circumstances.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Gordon's vehicle and found evidence connecting him to the assault in Waldorf, according to deputies.

Gordon is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, and other related charges. He is being held in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

Police are trying to determine if there are any other victims.

Anyone who may have been approached by Gordon is asked to call the police at 301-609-6471.