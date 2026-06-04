Maryland man accused of assaulting 2 TSA officers at BWI airport

A Maryland man is facing charges in connection with an attack on two federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Cornelius Queen, 32, from Charles County, Maryland, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers and interfering with security screening personnel at the airport.

Assault allegations at BWI airport

Queen is accused of "forcibly assaulting" two TSA lead transportation security officers on April 2 at a security screening checkpoint, according to court documents.

He also allegedly interfered with the TSA officers' abilities to perform their security duties. A video played in court appeared to show Queen allegedly attacking a bystander and his two children, as well as another bystander, according to court records.

If Queen is found guilty, he faces a maximum of 18 years in federal prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers and interfering with security screening personnel.