Maryland deadline to request mail-in ballots for 2026 election is fast approaching. Here's what to know.

The deadline for Maryland residents to request a mail-in ballot for the 2026 general election is fast approaching, and officials are urging voters to plan accordingly.

Mail-in ballots requested via mail or fax must be received – not just sent – by Oct. 27, said a statement issued by the Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE).

Voters wishing to receive a mail-in ballot via email must submit a request by Oct. 30.

Mail-in ballots can be requested online here.

"Safe, secure and convenient"

Last month, election officials announced that 590,922 Maryland voters had requested mail-in ballots for the 2026 general election. That total included voters who requested ballots delivered by mail, as well as those who requested print-at-home ballots via email, the SBE said.

"With the General Election just weeks away, I encourage all Maryland voters to take a few moments now to make their voting plans," State Administrator of Elections Jared DeMarinis said.

"Voting by mail remains a safe, secure and convenient way to participate in the democratic process. Voters who plan to cast their ballots by mail should be mindful of the upcoming request deadlines to ensure they have ample time to receive and return their ballots," DeMarinis added.

When and where to return mail-in ballots

Mail-in ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by or before 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

If returning by hand, ballots must be submitted at an early voting center during the early voting period, or dropped at a ballot drop box or local board of elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, the SBE said. The early voting period runs from Oct. 22 through Oct. 29.

A list of locations can be found at vote.md.gov/vote2026.