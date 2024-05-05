Maryland, Loyola, Johns Hopkins in NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament

BALTIMORE - Maryland women's college lacrosse team will be making its 34th-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

It will be the Terps' 39th overall trip to the tournament.

Two other Maryland lacrosse teams were also invited to the field -- Loyola, Maryland, and Johns Hopkins.

Navy was one of the first two out of the tournament.

Robert Morris at 4 Maryland

Maryland will play host to Robert Morris at noon on Friday, May 10 in College Park. The winner will take on either Penn State or James Madison in the second round on Sunday, May 12.

The Terps have made the final four 12 times under head coach Cathy Reese (2009-19) and have won four of the last nine national championships (2014, 15, 17, 19).

Maryland (12-5) is led by Hannah Leubecker, who has 47 goals. Eloise Clevenger has 24 goals and 49 assists, Chrissy Thomas has 16 goals and 21 assists, Kori Edmondson has 29 goals and Libby May has 28 goals.

Loyola-Maryland vs. Duke (at Penn)

Loyola-Maryland will take on Duke in the first round on Friday, May 10 at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Greyhounds are entering their 25th NCAA Tournament appearance. They enter the tournament with a 17 record and are champions of the Patriot League.

Loyola went 6-2 against ranked opponents this season.

The Greyhounds are led by Sydni Black's 73 goals and 28 assists. Georgia Latch has 57 goals and 39 assists and Chase Boyle has 80 goals and 14 assists.

The winner will play either Richmond or Penn at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 12.

Johns Hopkins vs. Fairfield (at Yale)

Johns Hopkins will take on Fairfield at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The winner will play either Yale or Binghamton at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12.

Johns Hopkins (11-7) is making its sixth-straight appearance in the tournament and 12th overall. The Blue Jays are led by Ava Angello (49 goals, 14 assists), Ashley Mackin (44 goals, 15 assists), Maeve Barker (27 goals, 15 assists) and Abby Hurlbrink (18 goals, 22 assists).