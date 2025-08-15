Neighbors in Baltimore's Locust Point raise concerns about noise from Navy ships

Two U.S. Navy ships in Baltimore's Locust Point community have neighbors buzzing about how loud they are.

"It has really just changed the entire atmosphere; no one goes out on their decks anymore. No one opens their windows at night to let the breeze come through," said Nathan McCoy, a resident whose home backs up directly to the port.

McCoy has lived in Locust Point for about three years.

Noise from Navy ships in Baltimore

McCoy said every time he steps outside, he hears a loud rumbling noise.

"It's just become an anxiety-ridden rival with these ships," he said. "It's been sleepless nights, it's been frustration."

According to McCoy, the U.S. Navy ships docked in Locust Point on June 5, but they have yet to connect to the electricity on shore.

Instead, they run on diesel fuel 24 hours a day, contributing to not only noise pollution, but air pollution, McCoy said.

"Locust Point is an industrial community," he said. "We accepted that when we moved in here, we knew it was industrial; we had ships here before when we moved in. We expected there would be ships here while we were here. I just didn't expect them to be on and running."

Searching for answers

McCoy said he has reached out to the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD) for answers.

An emailed response explained that they were working to connect to shore power.

"We expect both ships to be switched to shore power within the next six (6) months," the email read.

Six months is still some time away, but now state leaders are getting involved.

Earlier this week, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen wrote a letter to the Trump administration demanding to know why the ships are here, what's being done to mitigate the noise concerns, and when they will be addressed.

"Given the continued negative impact on surrounding communities, I urge MARAD to identify and provide alternative solutions to address the legitimate concerns of nearby residents," Van Hollen said in his letter. "The current six-month timeframe MARAD has projected is an undue burden for the affected communities."

In his letter, Van Hollen requested a response from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy by September 2.

"I just want them turned off or turned around, even and blow the noise and the pollution out into the harbor so it's not blowing directly onto Silo Point and Keys Overlook," McCoy said. "200 families are affected by having these ships here, and it's just causing havoc on us."

WJZ reached out to the Port of Baltimore, but has not yet received a response.