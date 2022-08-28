Maryland light rail trains impacted by power-loss problem amid football game, fair

BALTIMORE -- The light rail trains that travel north and south through Baltimore experienced delays for more than an hour on Saturday, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The delays began after there was a power loss at the Westport Station in South Baltimore, the transit authority said.

Transportation officials began using a shuttle bus service to work around the electricity issues.

The shuttle buses have been running between Camden Yards and Patapsco stations, transportation officials said.

The transit authority said the light rail trains were still operating northbound from Camden and southbound from Patapsco.

The light rail trains run between Hunt Valley and Glen Burnie.

The power-loss problem persisted as people were leaving the Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium and departing the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

