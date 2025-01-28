Proposed bill would prevent police in Maryland from pulling drivers over for certain offenses

BALTIMORE -- A proposed bill in Maryland is getting some attention after the Harford County Sheriff's Office shared a social media video criticizing the measure.

Senate Bill 292 would prevent police officers in the state from pulling drivers over for certain infractions like littering out of a car window, failing to use a turn signal, driving with a broken head- or taillight, and driving or parking in a bus lane.

The offenses would become secondary actions, meaning officers could not use those offenses as the primary reason for a traffic stop. The bill would also define illegal U-turns and an expired registration as secondary offenses.

If an officer failed to comply with the provisions of the bill, they could face disciplinary action and any evidence gathered during that traffic stop would be inadmissible in court.

Officers would be required to document stops

Under the proposed bill, officers in Maryland would be required to document and follow certain procedures for all traffic stops.

When initiating a traffic stop, an officer would be required to show identification and provide their name, badge number and affiliated agency to the driver along with the reason for the stop. The officer would also have to document the reason for the stop.

Failure to comply would again result in disciplinary action, but would not exclude evidence found during the stop.

The bill would also allow citizens to record a police officer's actions as long as the citizen is acting legally and safely.

The Maryland General Assembly is expected to discuss the bill during a hearing Tuesday. If passed, it would take effect in October 2025.

Harford County Sheriff's Office criticizes proposed bill

Legislative Alert: If you drive a motor vehicle on Maryland roadways, you will want to spend a few minutes and hear about a proposed law change that will have a hearing tomorrow in the Maryland Senate. Posted by Harford County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 27, 2025

In a video shared on social media, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler and other members of the department highlighted infractions that would become secondary offenses under the bill.

"...This bill sponsor went the additional measure to make sure that it's pointed out that if a police officer mistakenly pulls someone over, that that officer is subject to administrative discipline," Sheriff Gahler said in the video. "You really cannot make this stuff up."

Other bills in the 2025 legislative session

There are plenty of other major bills to keep an eye on as the 2025 legislative session continues.

The Maryland General Assembly has yet to vote on Governor Wes Moore's proposed 2026 budget that would tackle a $2.7 billion budget crisis.

The proposed budget would bring major tax cuts for 66% of state residents and increase taxes for the highest earners. The budget would also raise the sports betting tax from 15% to 30%, the table game tax from 20% to 25% and the cannabis tax from 9% to 15%.

The proposed budget would also cut $111 million in state funding from the University System of Maryland, and allocate $3.63 million to Maryland's Department of Transportation for projects across the state.

State leaders are planning to introduce a bill that could gradually raise the state's minimum wage to $20. The legislation would create a constitutional amendment ballot question in November 2026.