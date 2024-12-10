Water quality tests requested for Legionella bacteria in Baltimore City government buildings

BALTIMORE -- The clerk for the Baltimore City Circuit Court requested a water quality test Monday at three courthouses after recent reports of Legionella bacteria in water systems at two District Court buildings.

According to The Baltimore Banner, Legionella bacteria was found in two county courthouses on December 5.

State officials told The Banner that District Court buildings at 5800 Wabash Avenue and 700 E Patapsco Avenue were tested on November 25, and those test results came back positive for Legionella.

A total of six buildings have tested positive so far, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Request for Testing

Baltimore City Court Clerk Xavier Conaway is now formally requesting proactive water quality tests at three city courthouses.

The request was sent to the Department of General Services and the Baltimore City Department of Health and asked for testing at the following buildings:

Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse

Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse

Juvenile Justice Center

In his request, Conaway emphasized the importance of being proactive to ensure water is safe in high-traffic buildings that hold court employees, attorneys and jurors on a daily basis.

"Ensuring the integrity of the water supply is not just a basic health and safety measure but a crucial step in maintaining public trust," said Clerk Conaway.

What is Legionella Bacteria?

Legionella is a type of bacteria that can cause Legionnaires' disease or Pontiac fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People can get sick by breathing in water vapor or mist that contains Legionella.

The bacteria can spread through sink faucets, decorative fountains, water heaters or large plumbing systems.

Legionnaires' is a type of pneumonia that can cause symptoms including cough, fever, shortness of breath and muscle aches.

Legionnaires' disease and Pontiac fever rarely spread from person to person, according to the CDC.