Maryland leaders react to fatal shooting of 2 Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

Two Israeli embassy workers killed near Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., suspect in custody

Maryland leaders are expressing outrage after a young couple who worked at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., was killed in a shooting.

The shooting occurred outside the Jewish Museum on Wednesday, May 21. The victims were identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, a couple that was about to get engaged, CBS News reported.

Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was arrested for the shooting. According to D.C. Police, he was seen pacing outside of the museum before he approached a group of people and fired shots at Lischinsky and Milgrim.

Rodriguez was heard chanting "free Palestine" as he was being arrested, according to CBS News.

Leaders from around the world have been quick to condemn the shooting, including those in Maryland.

Gov. Wes Moore took to social media to emphasize that the state will continue to combat antisemitism in Maryland.

"This heinous act of violence and antisemitism is a stark reminder of the persistent threats faced by Jewish communities," the governor said. "As Governor, I want to make it unequivocally clear: hate has no home in Maryland."

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also shared condolences and support for Maryland's Jewish community.

"I'm both heartbroken and outraged by the horrific murders of two Israeli embassy staffers at the DC Jewish museum by a radical anti-Semite," Hogan said in a social media post. "As we mourn the victims and pray for their families, we must come together to confront the evil of antisemitism wherever it appears."

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks called the shooting a "senseless act of violence."

"We cannot rest until antisemitism is rooted out in this country and across the globe," she said.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen shared a similar post, saying, "I'm appalled by the vile attack on those attending an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, that has taken the lives of 2 Israeli Embassy aides. I'm praying for them & their loved ones."