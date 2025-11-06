Maryland sues Trump administration for blocking FBI headquarters move to Prince George's County

Maryland filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Thursday, claiming it unlawfully tried to sabotage the FBI Headquarters move to Prince George's County and redirected $1 billion in previously appropriated funds.

The suit comes months after the administration decided to abandon the site in Greenbelt, Maryland, and move the FBI HQ to the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C.

According to the lawsuit, the selection of the D.C. location violates instructions established by law. The decision came after nearly two decades of attempts to find a new permanent space for the headquarters.

WJZ has reached out to the FBI for a statement. The Department of Justice declined to provide a comment.

Choosing the FBI HQ site

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) chose the Greenbelt site in November 2023 to serve as the new FBI location after a 15-year debate over whether the headquarters should be moved to Maryland or Virginia.

A GSA spokesperson previously said they chose the site because of its low cost to taxpayers, access to transportation and because it provided certainty on the project delivery date.

"Maryland earned the new FBI headquarters through a fair and transparent selection process that took more than 10 years - a rigorous evaluation that identified Greenbelt as the site best suited to meet the FBI's security, operational space, and mission needs," Maryland Attorney General Brown said.

According to Maryland's lawsuit, Congress asked the GSA to choose from three locations: Greenbelt, Maryland; Landover, Maryland; or Springfield, Virginia.

Congress allocated more than $1.1 billion for the project between 2016 and 2024.

Maryland and Prince George's County leaders also allocated nearly $300 million to secure the project, including for transportation infrastructure and parking facilities. The investments were made with the expectation that the community would see more high-paying jobs and economic development.

"The history in this region demonstrates that landing a federal agency like the FBI has been a catalyst for major economic development," Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy said in a statement. "We want the same opportunity in Prince George's County and in Maryland, and we earned it."

Maryland sues Trump administration

In July, the FBI and GSA announced the Reagan Building as the new FBI HQ site, despite it not being one of the options selected by Congress. The building used to house the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) until the Trump administration consolidated it into the State Department, allowing Customs and Border Protection to take over the lease.

"Moving to the Ronald Reagan Building is the most cost-effective and resource-efficient way to carry out our mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution," FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Maryland's lawsuit alleges that the Trump administration violated directives from Congress by not choosing one of the pre-selected sites. The suit further challenges the administration's re-direction of Congressional funds designated for the Greenbelt site.

"This decision not only breaks with federal law and Congressional intent but also harms Maryland by denying the state and county significant economic benefits, jobs, and development opportunities," the lawsuit alleges.

Through the lawsuit, Maryland and Prince George's County leaders are aiming to stop the FBI headquarters from moving to Washington, D.C., prevent $1 billion in funds from being diverted and protect Maryland's investment.

"The FBI headquarters should be housed in a facility that meets the highest level of security for the men and women of our top law enforcement agency – full stop. The location in Greenbelt, Maryland, meets those requirements, as determined by a lengthy, fair, and transparent process that Republicans have arbitrarily overturned," Sen. Angela Alsobrooks said in a statement.