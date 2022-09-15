Watch CBS News
Ocean City designates special event zone ahead of car rally

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Many are still hitting Ocean City to enjoy the beach in the last days of summer, but travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place next week because of a motor event in the city.

Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Tuesday through Sunday for an upcoming "Pop-Up Rally," officials said. 

The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations.

Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest.

The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department.

Officers from the Ocean City Police Department, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority, Natural Resource Police, Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, and the Worcester County Sheriff's Office will strictly enforce all traffic laws.  

They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and "should not incite the spinning of wheels or 'burn-outs' by motorists."

For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit the city's website

September 15, 2022

