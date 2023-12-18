Maryland lawmakers listen to concerns from Baltimore residents about juvenile justice system

BALTIMORE -- Juveniles and the state of public safety in Baltimore City were at the forefront of a Town Hall meeting on Monday evening.

Lawmakers over Maryland's 46th District put representatives from different legs of law enforcement at one table to answer your questions.

This comes as some neighbors in Baltimore are already boiling over with frustrations about juveniles committing crimes and the current legal system.

A town hall meeting is happening now about public safety and young people.



Members from the 46th district are here, including Sen. Bill Ferguson.



You will hear from representatives from

This meeting was for residents to learn more about the juvenile justice reform legislation passed last year and how that legal framework could improve.

Baltimore residents shared their concerns about the juvenile justice system before lawmakers and those who enforce it.

"There is a disconnect between DJS and what the community of Baltimore City is asking for, so something needs to change or you need to go, sir," one resident said.

Maryland Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vincent Schiraldi was on the hot seat, answering questions on the spot.

"We make mistakes just like every other department on this panel, right?" Schiraldi said. "We all make mistakes, but just because a kid is on the street, does not mean DJS put them on the street."

The Town Hall meeting followed the spotlight hovering over the impact of youth violence in Maryland.

Some Maryland leaders question whether lenient laws are to blame for a spike in certain crimes.

Children under 13 years old cannot be criminally charged with a crime.

Instead, the child could be diverted to support services and put under state supervision.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said that's a system that needs to be repaired.

"There are services, they just are not reaching those who need it the most, and the linking of those supports to those who need it is a massive gap, and we are failing there," Ferguson said.

The DJS released a report in September laying out how youth crime in the state has declined over the past decade.

During the forum, sets of data would become a point of contention between the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office and the DJS.

Despite disagreements, representatives from each agency say that the problem-solving will take a collaboration to protect the community and serve juvenile offenders.

"What this would mean is that DJS, along with the parents, the juvenile, defense council and the State's Attorney's Office would be at the table to decide what the youth needs in regards to immediate intervention," said Cate Rosenblatt, from the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office.

Last week, Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates and Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy revealed their new legislative agenda, which included some overhauls and adjustments to the juvenile justice system.

They said they plan to present that agenda to state lawmakers during the 2024 legislative session which begins next month.