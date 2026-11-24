Some Maryland lawmakers toured BWI on Tuesday with airport workers who are pushing for higher wages and better benefits.

Union members with SEIU Local 32BJ gave Maryland lawmakers the tour, during which they described the work contracted workers do here and shared their everyday struggles.

"We're all coming in and out of airports, said SEIU Local 32 BJ Vice President Suzanna Collerd. "Lots of people are traveling and thinking about the high cost of travel but the high cost of everything affects the folks that are running the airport as well."

The group is pushing for higher wages and health benefits.

"Mandate an employer paid health insurance supplement that would allow workers to have quality, entirely employer-paid health insurance and a paid time off standard."

Union members work with lawmakers on new legislation

Collerd said this would keep BWI competitive and help retain its skilled workforce that keeps the airport safe. "Amending the Secure Maryland Wage Act is an affordable, commonsense solution that will solve the retention crisis at our airport and raise standards for everyone," she said.

Union representatives are working with lawmakers on new legislation.

"This is something that we did in 2021," said State Delegate Mike Rogers. "That's five years ago. We've had a pandemic since then. A lot of things have happened. So, we just want to make sure we're providing them the opportunities to have the American Dream."

In September, Gov. Wes Moore announced emergency legislation that would be introduced next year to increase the minimum wage for indirect contract workers here at BWI airport.

"This is my gym"

Kiera Barnes is a contracted wheelchair agent at BWI Airport. "I feel like we need to be a little bit more appreciated of what we're doing here," she said.

Barnes said she loves her job. "I get to meet people all around the world and I get to exercise," she said. "This is my gym."

She's fighting for better benefits to take care of herself and her family. She's a single mother of four, fighting eviction.

"Everything comes through the airport first - viruses, colds, germs - we get it first – we need healthcare to protect us," said Barnes. "I take medicine for my thyroid, I would be in the hospital without it. One of my twins has really bad asthma that landed us in the hospital for three days, with an infection that messed up his heart and breathing."

She asked lawmakers what bill could be passed to get better health benefits at her job.

During the visit, Del. Rogers said the paid time off system stood out to him. "Forty hours a week, five days a year seems to me to be not very much," he said. "To the extent that you have time off to take care of your families, to be involved in your children's activities."