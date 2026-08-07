Maryland launches new tool for SNAP users to connect with employment resources

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Friday the launch of a new online tool for state food assistance customers to help them connect better to available employment resources.

Users of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be able to use the new tool to quickly search for employment and training providers from their mobile device based on their location and industry, a press release explained.

SNAP benefits are federally funded to provide low-income households with food assistance. They are administered by individual states, and recipients must meet certain income, residency and work requirements.

Moore said, "Marylanders' access to work, wages and wealth and their access to food assistance are both crucial for the well-being of our state's communities. While the federal government continues to attack programs hardworking families rely on, our administration is working tirelessly to build pathways to meaningful careers in the communities that need it the most."

Loss of SNAP benefits due to new federal rules

Moore's office announced late last month that more than 35,000 Maryland residents have lost their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits since the federal government enacted new rules for the program last November.

Maryland said it is currently partnering with 46 SNAP Employment and Training providers across the state. This marks a 48 percent expansion of the state's provider network, while investment in the program now totals $30 million.

"Through the network, SNAP participants can access free training and educational services to build meaningful careers," the release said. "Programs provide support services, including transportation, clothing, safety equipment required for training, soft skills training, resume building, and job search assistance."

Who lost SNAP benefits in Maryland?

Maryland's SNAP program feeds more than 625,000 people each month, including nearly 266,000 children, according to the website of Maryland's Department of Human Services (DHS). The average monthly benefit is $182 per customer.

The federal changes that went into effect last year impacted who is eligible and how much assistance they may receive. Some recipients are now required to report work hours, and some immigrant groups, like refugees and people seeking asylum, are now required to have a Green Card.