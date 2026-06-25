Baltimore kids embrace Latino culture during youth camp: "This is about being kids"

A Baltimore Latino youth camp is helping young children embrace their culture.

Nuestras Raíces, Inc. is hosting an eight-week summer program at Casa de la Cultura in Highlandtown. This year's camp started Tuesday.

Connecting with Latino culture

On Thursday, they continued on with their arts and crafts project.

"I am making a culture thing, like a bookmark," Karyme Sanches said.

Karyme decorated her bookmark with the colors of the Mexican flag.

"Because my parents are from Mexico," she said.

It's a reminder of Karyme Sanches' heritage, something she's learning more about at this summer program.

"There, they have a lot of Mariachi and great food," she said.

"It has a lot of pretty places," said Stefany Flores. "Like the beaches."

Flores is another camp participant. She is also learning valuable lessons about different cultures.

"That all of the cultures are important," she said. "All of us are different from each other but that doesn't mean we have to bully people."

"I think it's important for them to know who they are and where they come from, but to also be proud of who they are," said Angelo Solera, the founder and executive director of Nuestras Raíces, Inc.

Fostering diversity

That's the premise behind this summer cultural program for Latino children. Solera said it's a free, bilingual program funded through the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund, helping students understand Latino traditions through art.

"Whether it's capoeira from Brazil or Mexican dancing or whether we do Salvadorian folklore music or the Latino artists who come in and they do painting," Solera said.

This year's theme is the FIFA World Cup. The center, Casa de la Cultura, is covered with the flags for each participating country to remind the children, and their community, that diversity is welcomed.

"Casa de la Cultura is welcoming, putting the welcome mat to all the countries that are coming to the United States for the World Cup," Solera said.

He said his camp is a place where kids can be kids.

"They are going to be around kids like them," Solera said. "They're going to be able to communicate with them, relate with them, to have fun with them. This is about being kids. It's a very important age, especially with all that's happening in our world."