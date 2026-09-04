Maryland's Labor Day travelers face large crowds, higher gas prices

Maryland travelers looking to get away this Labor Day are facing heavy traffic, large airport crowds and higher gas prices.

Nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) estimates that more than 17 million travelers will head to airports across the country during the Labor Day holiday week.

As with every major travel period, the TSA is recommending that air travelers give themselves plenty of time "for all steps of their journey." This includes parking or returning a rental car, checking bags, going through security and making their way to their gate.

"Passengers should also check with their airlines on flight boarding and checked baggage cutoff times. If you find yourself waiting in a security checkpoint lane, use that time to remove items from your pockets and place them into a carry-on bag," the TSA suggests.

Many Baltimore-based travelers will be flying out of Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport.

In anticipation of the increased Labor Day demand, BWI officials announced they were pausing work on an ongoing runway construction project this week.

Work crews are currently closing an intersection of its runways 10-28 and 15R-33L for rehabilitation work six nights a week, through Oct. 7. But airport officials said they would be pausing the intersection work on Labor Day weekend, from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7.

Drivers face heavy congestion, higher prices at the pump

For travelers headed out on the roads, AAA says the heaviest congestion will happen on Thursday and Friday, as holiday travelers share the roads with regular commuters.

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, estimates the worst times to travel are expected to be:

Thursday, Sept. 3: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 4: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 7: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

AAA is also cautioning drivers to prepare adequately for road trips, including making sure to check vehicle fluid levels, tire pressure and batteries. The travel association noted that last Labor Day, more than 400,000 drivers requested roadside assistance.

AAA also said travelers this Labor Day weekend "will face the highest gas prices ever for this time of year." The national average for gas was currently at $4.14 as of Sept. 3, up 4 cents from last week.

"Seasonal factors would normally provide some relief for drivers at the pump heading into fall," said Ragina Cooper Ali, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance in Maryland and Washington, D.C. "But elevated crude oil costs and ongoing global market pressures are complicating the usual downward trend in gasoline prices."