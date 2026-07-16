BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport closing longest runway for months of construction

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport is closing its longest runway for a months long rehabilitation project starting next week.

BWI officials say the airport will remain fully operational and flight schedules have been modified to accommodate the work, in coordination with airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration. Some people living in the area may notice changes to flight patterns.

Airport officials say Runway 10-28 will be closed for construction from Wednesday, July 22 through October 8. The project includes paving the runway, improving drainage and installing modern LED lighting.

The 10,500 foot runway was last rehabilitated in 2012, according to airport officials.

"After more than a decade of continuous aircraft operations, the pavement and electrical infrastructure have reached the point where rehabilitation is necessary to maintain FAA safety standards and ensure the continued safe and efficient operation of the airport," the project's website reads.

BWI Thurgood Marshall is an international airport located just south of downtown Baltimore. It's a major hub for Southwest Airlines, which announced Thursday it's adding two daily nonstop flights to Philadelphia starting next spring.